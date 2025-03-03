Watch Now
Gusty wind to start your week but when is our next storm?

Gusty wind arrives to start the week
Posted

A storm passing to our south will draw a strong northwest wind through Boise on Monday, prompting a wind advisory for the Treasure Valley.

The Treasure Valley will not see any rain from this passing storm, and eventually, the wind will subside for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing nice conditions before another storm approaches on Thursday.

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. light wind.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a WNW wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny & nice, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 53.

Thursday
A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday
Sunny and breezy, with a high near 54.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

