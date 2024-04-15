Gusty wind to cool temperatures this week. Here is my forecast into next weekend.

After topping 80° on Saturday temperatures cooled with a breeze to 71° on Sunday in Boise. A storm system passing to our south with keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast into Monday early afternoon but the big story for Monday will be the increase in afternoon wind with gusts to 35 mph around Boise and 45 mph in Mountain Home. Temperatures should hold in the mid-60s.

Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy and continued breezy. It will be cooler with a very chilly morning. The morning wind chill factor could make it feel like the 20s for a few hours in the morning. Then afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 50s and it will still feel cooler.

Wednesday morning will be very chill with lower 30s in the morning feeling like 20s again due to a breeze. Sunshine will be more abundant but it will be the coolest day with temperatures holding in the mid to possible upper 50s.

Thursday may still be a bit breezy but temps could warm a few degrees into the lower 60s with a sunny sky.

On Friday our slow warming trend will continue with sunshine and temps in the mid to possibly upper 60s.

Right now Saturday is my pick day of this week with temps possibly back above 70° and more sunshine.

This forecast has a somewhat low confidence to it by the end of the week so stay connected right here for updates on my weekend forecast!