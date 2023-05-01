Watch Now
Gusty wind and thunderstorms for some Monday evening

Posted at 2:34 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 16:38:03-04

Isolated strong to severe storms will develop on Monday evening. These storms will feature gusty wind and heavy downpours but only some areas will experience this weather. Much warmer than normal temperatures continue into Thursday.

Expect sunshine and warm weather for Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of some afternoon storms by Thursday.

There is an increasing chance of heavy showers and some thunderstorms on Friday with much cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Over the weekend the threat of rain will be much lower but showers and an isolated thunderstorm may still develop with temperatures near normal in the mid-60s.

