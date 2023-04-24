Watch Now
Gusty evening in the Treasure Valley, then sunshine and warming up for the remainder of the week

A large area of high pressure keeps Idaho largely storm-free and mild for the rest of the week. Approaching record-breaking heat by this weekend.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 17:41:34-04

The low pressure system bringing cooler and unsettled weather to Idaho on Monday departs the region overnight. Prior, there could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the Treasure Valley on Monday evening. Winds will also remain gusty into Tuesday in wake of a cold front. Strongest gusts (up to 45 MPH) will be east of Boise into the Magic Valley.

A ridge of high pressure amplifies over the western United States throughout the remainder of the week. The Treasure Valley will break out into sunshine on Tuesday and remains sunny right through the weekend. The ridge will keep the weather dry across Idaho.

As the ridge shifts its focus to the east of Boise later in the week, southwest flow will quickly warm temperatures into the 70s and 80s. By Sunday, the high temperatures will approach record-breaking territory (Previous record: 84 degrees in 1998).

As the higher terrain also warms up, there will be abundant snowmelt into rivers and streams. Folks with properties or livestock near rivers and streams should monitor river levels over the course of the next week.

