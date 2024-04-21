Gusty breezes fade while temperatures warm into midweek

Winds gusted to near 30 mph in Boise as a few clouds drifted across the area. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid-60s in the valley. It will remain partly cloudy overnight with a cooler than normal low temperature in the 30s.

The wind will settle down on Monday and temperatures will nudge up into the mid-60s for most of the valley making for a nice day afternoon to get outside.

Tuesday will show an appreciable warm up for all locations with the valley climbing into the mid-70s, a light breeze, and just a few afternoon clouds. This may be my pick day of the week since Wednesday will be just as warm but there will be an increase of evening clouds and just a slight chance of shower around sunset.

On Thursday a cooler trough of low pressure will be approaching so temps will drop into the 60s with an increase in clouds and wind along with a chance of showers at night.

That trough of low pressure will move through on Friday bringing low to mid-60s for highs in the valley along with a mix of clouds & sun and the chance of showers from time to time.

The central mountains will remain cool in the 50s in McCall on Monday but warm to the low 60s by Tuesday. Then a chance of showers for the rest of the week.

Right now I am expecting next weekend to be seasonable with temps in the mid-60s, partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of a shower.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast into next weekend!