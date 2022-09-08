Gusty breezes bring a much overdue cooldown

Gust wind on Thursday afternoon will settle down overnight allowing temperatures to cool into the 40s Friday morning. The wind will be much lighter Friday afternoon making for a nice day, however, smoke will be on the increase in many areas Friday. The temperature will rise to near 82 Friday.

Over the weekend temperatures will warm starting Saturday to around 87 with increasing southeast wind and a smoky sky.

Sunday will be the hottest day for the foreseeable future with a high around 93 in Boise.

Cooler weather will move in for next week with increasing moisture and an increasing threat of wetting rains. There is a chance of an unseasonably wet early-season weather pattern.

