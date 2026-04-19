Great weekend in Idaho with 80's soon, but midweek disruption on the way

A great weekend is ahead with clear skies and comfortable temperatures, but going into midweek, showers and colder weather move in.

Both Saturday and Sunday stick to nice conditions and clear skies. the start of the work week follows that trend but temperatures bump up into the 80's for most of southern Idaho. This April and Spring season so far though have been very inconsistent and that continues this week.

FULL FORECAST BELOW—

Great weekend in Idaho and 80's soon but midweek disruption on the way

On Tuesday, we are set to see clear conditions and 80°. For Wednesday, showers are expected, and 50's will return with thunderstorm activity likely to accompany. Thursday sees lighter chances of rain, but those temperatures stick to the 50's until next weekend.

We are set to trend clearer and warmer for next Saturday, and I'm hoping we have this pattern continue with midweek showers and warm weekends.

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The extended outlook still has Idaho trending either average or cooler than normal, along with wetter than normal conditions. It's nice to see the shakeup in April after 4 straight months of warmer and drier than normal conditions hitting Idaho and most of the West Coast.

The state is still in drought, but this month's forecast so far is helping alleviate some of the stress we received from the warmest winter since 1934.

Enjoy the nice weekend and get outside! Clear and calm are the trends for the next few days.