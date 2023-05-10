Great weather ahead to round out the week!

Who's ready for warmer weather?

Wednesday our temperatures reach normal levels with a high of 71 degrees in Boise (average temp for May 10th is 71 degrees so we're right on the money). SW Idaho will see cloudier conditions in the morning which give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend to above normal levels in the low 80s over the weekend.

With our temperatures seeing another significant warmup, we will see an additional impact to snowmelt and rising rivers, creeks, and streams in the coming days.

A Flood Watch remains in effect in central Idaho for areas of the Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley region and Wood River Foothills. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for the Big Wood River at Hailey, ID.



Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks and canals in the region as flows are high and fast, and the water is dangerously cold. Turn around don't drown! Never walk or drive through a flooded area and keep pets and livestock away from risky areas.