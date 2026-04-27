Gradual warming trend brings 80-degree temperatures to Idaho before weekend thunderstorm chances return

A gradual warming trend will push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the weekend, though afternoon mountain showers will linger through Wednesday before a potential return of thunderstorms.

Scott Dorval's video forecast reveals when we can expect to hit 80 degrees

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 4/27/26

Mountain Showers Linger Through Midweek

A cool upper-level trough remains over the region, keeping conditions unsettled during the afternoons. Expect scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms over the mountains each afternoon through Wednesday.

Snow levels will hover between 4,500 and 5,500 feet. Localized reductions in visibility and mountain obscuration are possible in these showers, and any storms that develop will be capable of producing erratic wind gusts up to 35 mph.

High Pressure Brings 80-Degree Weekend Warmth

The weather will shift Thursday and Friday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves over the area. This will bring dry conditions, light winds, and a significant warmup.

Temperatures will climb to about 5 degrees above normal on Thursday and reach 10 degrees above normal by Friday and the weekend. Valley locations will see high temperatures peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Uncertainty Surrounds Weekend Thunderstorm Chances

Forecast models show an upper-level low-pressure system diving south along the Pacific coast on Saturday, bringing some uncertainty to the weekend forecast.

If the system tracks inland over California and the Great Basin, it will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. If it remains offshore, conditions will stay warmer and drier. Currently, there is a 10 to 30 percent chance of showers and a 5 to 10 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday.

Precipitation probabilities increase to a 20 to 50 percent chance of showers and a 10 to 15 percent chance of thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday. The highest chances for rain will be in the mountains and near the Nevada border. Temperatures are forecast to remain above normal through Monday but could trend cooler if the wetter pattern develops.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.