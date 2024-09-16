Grab an umbrella unsettled conditions bring rain and cooler weather this week

Happy Monday Idaho! We've got an unsettled weather pattern this week that's gonna bring us a nice cool down and some rain which will aid in wildfire efforts.

Today

Back to school and work today, be sure to grab an umbrella and jacket heading out the door. Temperatures this afternoon are peaking around 76 degrees. An upper level low pressure system approaching, will carry rain on the outer bands. This mean that scattered and isolated storms will be possible across the area through the late evening. Stronger cells will be able to produce localized gusts from 40mph-50mph and heavy downpour.

Tuesday

Temperatures cool towards the 60s with more showers on the way. Expect to see another round of showers for the morning commute across SE Oregon, and the Central Mountains. Showers will be scattered to isolated through the late evening.

Rainfall totals: SE Oregon, and Central Mountains have a good chance of seeing anywhere from a quarter to an inch of rain. The Treasure and Magic Valley, will still see showers however models are picking up only about a 0.04" to 0.13".

Wednesday

Conditions look much drier as the system starts to exit towards the Northeast, leaving us a slight chance of showers, cloudy conditions and temperatures cooling near 68 degrees.

Thursday-Sunday

The back half of the week will remain unsettled and cool with temperatures hovering in the 70s. Depending on the track of the second upper level low pressure system we may see showers as early as Thursday, or as late as Saturday. This will all depend on the timing of the low pressure system.

We've got your back here and will keep you up to date for the week ahead.

Have a great Monday Idaho

