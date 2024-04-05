Grab an Umbrella! Rainy and wet Friday morning. Here's the latest forecast.

Happy Friday Idaho

The rainy and wet weather pattern continues into our morning commute. Rain will mix with snow this morning, causing a wet and slick morning commute. Expect some congestion on roads due to the rain and snow showers. Drive safely!

As we head into the afternoon, winds will shift from the SE to the E. This will result in the system that brought heavy rainfall, to weaken. By 5 pm showers will scatter and remain brief and light.

Snow showers stick throughout our morning and afternoon for Saturday. Good news is models are picking up drier conditions by the afternoon. As we head into the next work week a high pressure ridge will build over the area bringing us 10-15 degrees above average on Wednesday and Thursday.

We are almost through with this rainy weather Idaho, hang in there!

