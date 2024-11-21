Grab an Umbrella. rain will lead us into the weekend

Good Morning Idaho and Happy Friday eve!

An atmospheric river is going to continue to impact the Idaho region today. Showers will be on and off through much of the day with breezy conditions picking up again, it's best to prepare by packing the Umbrella and jacket!

Friday showers will continue, however, they will not be as intense or heavy. Dry air will push into the region aiding in giving us drier conditions into Friday. By Friday snow levels will have risen towards 8,000 ft as temperatures climb! Accumulations will be tough given that areas will be warmer than needed for snow to survive.

Saturday another storm system will roll through and looks to continue a good wash out for us!

Rainfall totals through Saturday range from 1"-3"! This is more than just a good glass of water for Idaho.

The active weather pattern looks to continue into the next week with another system coming in for Monday. As of now it doesn't appear as heavy as this week!

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/