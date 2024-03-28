Grab an Umbrella! Here's the latest forecast

Good Morning Idaho

Yesterday a warm front brought light rain to the Valley floors. Showers increased Wednesday night due to a passing cold front. The cold front will exit to our east this afternoon, therefore, this does mean roads will be wet and slick roads for the morning commute. Drive safe and slowly on your way to work or to drop off the kiddos, the future cast below picks up widespread rain and snow showers for the mountains!

Idaho News 6

As we head into the afternoon scattered showers will linger through the area. The possibility of isolated thunderstorms, graupel, and wind gusts up to 40 mph exist within the strongest cells from SW Idaho, the Snake River Basin, to the West Central Mountains.

Ski areas from Bogus to Tamarack and Brundage will see 7"-14" of snow by Friday midday. Good news is a high pressure ridge will build over the area next week bringing us some sunny and clear skies.

Stay safe and dry!