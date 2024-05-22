Grab an umbrella and jacket heading out the door a cold fronts arrival makes for a wet and rainy Wednesday

Happy Hump Day Idaho

A cold front arrived overnight carrying a band of rain, gusty winds, and pea sized hail with it! Valleys will see near a quarter to half an inch of rain by the end of the day with the mountains getting near an inch.

Make sure you grab the umbrella heading out the door, the Valley floors will receive most of this rainfall throughout the morning and afternoon. By 3 pm, clouds will break for a bit giving us a little sunshine and relief, however it's possible we still get a spotty shower or two.

Idaho News 6

For my friends in the the central mountains rain and snow will fall. 1"-2" of snow is possible in McCall from late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Elevations above 6500 feet could see 2"-4" with 4"-8" above 7500 feet.

If you are traveling around the Valley floors or into the mountains, drive safely! Roads will be wet.

Thursday will remain cool and breezy as a result of the cold front but we will tread on the dry side.

Friday looks to be the best day of the week as temperatures return near normal and we get much more sunshine.

Saturday another system will move in resulting in showers for the mountains, and possible a few spotty ones along the Treasure Valley.

Good news is Temperatures increase 10 degrees above average just in time for memorial day.

Friendly reminder to take care of yourself and others today

