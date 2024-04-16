Grab a jacket heading out the door here's the latest forecast

Happy Tuesday Idaho!

Waking up temperatures will be in the 40s, however, cooler air is slowly starting to move into the Gem State along with gusty winds. This will make our wind chill factor in the 20s and 30s for the morning. Definitely grab a jacket heading out the door. On your commute home, temperatures will warm to the 60s with clouds building in by 8 pm.

Idaho News 6

Tomorrow looks to be the coolest day of the week, a cold front will push cold air from the north into South Central Idaho. Temperatures will drop back down to the mid to uppers 50s. The West Central Mountains may see some snow flurries as a result, otherwise valley floors are expected to remain dry.

Thursday into Saturday, the temperatures roller coaster slowly rebuilds to the 70s just in time for your weekend plans. If you plan to be outdoors this week, the weekend looks best as breezy conditions will slowly start to diminish, and temperatures will begin to warm again.

