Grab a jacket and umbrella we aren't done with the rain just yet

Good Morning Idaho

What to pack heading out the door



Umbrella

Good Jacket (really)

Yesterday evening, a cold front arrived to the Treasure Valley and West Central Mountains. You'll feel it walking out the door this morning, as temperatures area wide kick off the day in the 40s! By the time you're heading home, 50s will barley be touching the afternoon. Expect to see cloudy conditions through the day with scattered showers across the Treasure Valley and Mountains.

Idaho News 6

The front is now moving through Eastern Idaho which will bring showers to the Magic Valley as early as 8am, then towards Pocatello by 11am. If you are traveling to these areas for your morning commute, expect slick and wet roads. Drive Safely!

For my friends in the Mountains expect the scattered showers to continue through the day. Good news is that, this weekend looks dry and brings out a bit more sunshine. However, it certainly will be chilly here with morning lows in the 20s and 30s!

Idaho News 6

Along the Treasure Valley, lows in the mornings will drop near freezing and the afternoons cool towards the 50s and 60s.

Fall has brought the golden years back with 60s returning over the weekend.

As always take care of yourself and others,

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/