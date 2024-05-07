Grab a coat the chilliest morning has arrived

Happy Tuesday

A chilly morning ahead of us today. With the arrival of a cold front yesterday, temperatures this morning are going to be in the 30s, you're gonna wanna grab a nice jacket heading out the door today and keep it with you! Temperatures this afternoon will cool to the 50s, with breezy winds sticking around.

Higher elevations will continue to see snow showers today. It's possible for the Valley floors to receive a spotty snow or rain shower this morning, but it looks like the Treasure and Magic Valley stay mostly dry but cloudy through the day.

As we head into Wednesday, any moisture leftover will taper off by the afternoon. A high pressure ridge will warm us back to the 60s, and eventually a nice warm 80s by the weekend.

