Got weekend plans? Here's what you need to know

Temperatures are creeping up and should top 40 into Friday but colder weather is soon to follow.

Low clouds will stick around the next couple of mornings in the Treasure Valley with some afternoon peeks of sunshine Thursday that will send temperatures topping 40 again.

A disturbance dropping out of Canada will bring light snow to central Idaho and northeast Oregon on Friday. McCall could see 1"-3" with lesser amounts to the south. The Treasure Valley will only see a dusting at best and whatever falls will melt.

On Saturday another system will bring snow again to central Idaho with 2"-4" possible in Long Valley including McCall. The Treasure Valley could see an inch of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Colder air will move in behind this storm dropping our high temperature in the valley on Sunday to 32 degrees. Very cold air will move in through the day Sunday and we can expect some single-digit overnight low temperatures by Tuesday morning while afternoon temps will stay in the 20s into mid-next week.

