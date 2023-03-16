Watch Now
Got weekend plans? Find out if our sunshine will be joining you.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 15:43:07-04

Finally... spectacular weather across the region as the combination of light wind and sunshine make for a pleasant Thursday afternoon.

The sunshine will continue Friday but there will be a chilly breeze, especially in the morning. Still, I expect a nice day with temps around average which is in the mid-50s for the valley this time of year.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny again but that chilly southeast breeze will be increasing during the day in the valley while bluebird skiing weather continues in the mountains.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday with the chance for a few showers by evening. Temperatures will stay close to normal.

Check back right here for updates throughout the day.

