Got plans this weekend? Here is my updated recreation forecast.

Showers & storms Tuesday night will give way to a nice day in Boise on Wednesday. What can we expect from the long weekend ahead?

Waves of showers & storms continue to move across the region from southwest to northeast. Boise could see showers or storms Tuesday night around 10 pm. Temperatures have been very comfortable and will only warm slightly for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

I expect temperatures near 80 Wednesday through Saturday with mid-80s possible for Monday.

If you plan on camping or hiking this weekend keep in mind that will it will likely not be sunny all weekend it will not rain all weekend but showers & storms could pop up from time to time. Some heavy downpours are likely in many mountain areas so just plan on showers but it should not be raining most of the time. If you are in the higher elevations when it starts to rain it will get quite cool until the sun returns.

Right now it looks to me that Monday will be the nicest, and warmest day with Sunday coming in second place. Some heavy showers are still possible each afternoon and evening (except Monday).

