Gorgeous weather continues find out how long it lasts

Not very many changes today, it's a copy and paste forecast! Pack the good jacket and some layers heading out the door and a warm cup of tea. If you didn't get a moment to enjoy the sunshine yesterday, I encourage you to get outside today!

You won't notice very many changes in the forecast heading into the weekend, except for a slight increase in temperatures. There's an area of high pressure building over us causing a temperature inversion, this process will keep temperatures near the mid 50s through the weekend. Good news is that if you're heading out to the Boise State game we aren't expecting any rain, but you will want to keep the jacket with you!

Heading into the next work week, this is when we can expect a more active weather pattern to develop, Several cool and wet systems will pass through. If you're along the Valley floors I would expect to grab the Umbrella Monday!

If you're along the mountains, expect a mostly dry weekend. Yet, snow showers will take over a majority of the next week. Snow levels will generally stay between 5,000 feet - 7,000 for the first system, then drop towards 4,000 heading into Monday and Tuesday.

This means expect some good snow to come your way!

As always take care of yourself and others,

