Get the umbrella ready, showers move in through the weekend

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Friday
A 30% chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 46.

Saturday
Pack the umbrella. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42, gust winds as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday
A 30% chance of showers, before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.

