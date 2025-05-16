Get the umbrella ready, showers move in through the weekend

Friday
A 30% chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 46.
Saturday
Pack the umbrella. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42, gust winds as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A 30% chance of showers, before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
