Get ready to grab the umbrella a wet weather pattern will develop into the week ahead.

Happy Hump Day Everyone! Start mentally preparing for wet and slick roads to come about as we move through the rest of the week.

For today, showers will spark up in the early morning along the West Central Mountains and closer to late morning for the East Central Mountains. Accumulations relatively hover near half an inch. Snowfall levels will generally hover around 6000 feet. The Treasure Valley may gain a shower or two during the morning, however, it won't be a wash out for us today.

Into the evening, a cold front approaching will bring rain into valleys, and snow showers generally around 5,000-6,000 ft. This will bring about another quarter inch in Mountain valleys, and an inch into the Mountains. Snow accumulations into Thursday morning hover near 2 inches, and 6 inches above 7,000 ft.

As the front exits Thursday, a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible mainly along SE Oregon. Stronger showers may produce graupel.

Into the weekend, expect multiple rounds of showers with rain and valley snow possible into Saturday. Accumulations appear minor if we do see any snow in the Treasure Valley.

Also a heads up, we have a Lunar eclipse that is expected to start over Idaho at 12:26 A.M. on Friday. Send in your view photo of the amazing view!

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/