Get ready for the cold Arctic air that will bring single-digit lows

Prepare to feel the cold arctic air seep into the forecast this week, the more layers the better!

Cold, dry arctic air will bring morning lows towards the single digits and teens into Wednesday Morning. Afternoon highs average 46° for February, we remain well below this for the work week ahead!

The good news is that we do have more snow and a bit of rain in the forecast for the coming week. An upper-level system will move into the area on Thursday and exit Friday. Snowfall levels will drop towards valley floors, with possible accumulations hovering between 1"-3" from the Treasure Valley into the Western Magic Valley.

Friends traveling in the mountains this week can expect light snow showers by the end of the work week, with another 2 to 6 inches possible.

Prepare for colder conditions this week in Idaho.

