Get ready for rain and snow this week as cold front brings winter weather

After a slow start to our winter season, a massive cold front is bringing lots of rain and snow to our region this week.

President's Day should stay mostly dry for the first half of the day, but the evening is when we expect to see that storm system roll in — bringing us some much needed moisture.

The rain and snow should stay pretty consistent this week with a chance of precipitation every single day even into next Sunday.

All of this is good news for our local ski hills — Bogus Basin for example is expected to get a dusting every day this week.

Be prepared for slick roads!

Extended Forecast:

President's Day (Monday) A 20 percent chance of rain after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Gusty conditions.

Monday night Rain. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday night A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday night Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday night A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.