Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Get ready for a toasty weekend

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted

Today
Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light wind.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. SE winds 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday
A 20% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night
A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday
A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk