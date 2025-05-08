Get ready for a toasty weekend

Today
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light wind.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. SE winds 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday
A 20% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Monday
A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
