Get ready for a toasty weekend

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light wind.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. SE winds 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday

A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

