Get ready for a stormy week ahead

Yesterday was fairly chilly with breezy winds, and snow showers!

Today will be slightly different, you'll really just need the jacket heading out the door. We look fairly dry across the Valley floors, with the exception of Baker County and the West Central Mountains receiving snow showers this morning. Breezy conditions will pick up throughout the afternoon and evening! Enjoy the drier conditions before the week turns stormy.

As we head into Wednesday you'll wanna grab the umbrella and keep it with you the rest of the week! An Atmospheric river will bring a substantial amount of rainfall through Friday. The Treasure Valley has a good chance of exceeding an inch, if not being close to the mark! Snow levels will start off near valley floors and then rise as warm, moist air pushes inland, nearing 7,000-8,000 ft by Friday. However, a good amount of snow will arrive as the moisture comes, therefore a winter storm warning has been issued for the Sawtooth/Stanley basin and the Sun Valley Region from Wednesday morning through Friday.

Saturday looks to continue the rainy pattern as another system arrives into Saturday, lowering snow levels back towards 3,500-5,000 ft.

Rain looks to continue into next Monday, possibly Tuesday.

Cool and rainy, we will get through it together Idaho!

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/