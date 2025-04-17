Get ready for a blustery Thursday, here are the details

Happy Friday eve!

Pack the jacket and cap, and put on the extra hairspray this morning. A wind advisory is in place across the Treasure and Magic Valleys through 6 p.m. tonight. Wind speeds will sit between 25 mph and 35 mph today, with gusts towards 50 mph. It's best to prepare by securing any loose items outdoors!

Idaho News 6

Snow showers will develop over the East and West Central Mountains this morning, leading into the Magic Valley by late morning. As temperatures warm throughout the day, this will lead to a rain-snow mixture. If you're traveling into these areas, pack the umbrella in case you get caught in one of these stray showers.

The Treasure Valley looks to be mostly dry throughout the day, but a light straying snow or rain is possible if the system aloft moves further west.

As we approach the weekend, Friday will be cool and breezy, but conditions will calm into Saturday and Sunday. Easter itself looks to remain dry with temperatures sitting in the mid-60s.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/