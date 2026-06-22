Get ready for 90+ degree weather this week as summer is upon us

Summer is officially here, and with it comes some 90+ degree weather in the middle of our week. We should see a cool down headed our way this weekend as temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal for the last week of June, headed into July.

Tonight:

Skies will be clear with a comfortable low near 55°. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday:

A sunny and warm start to the week, reaching 89° by the afternoon. Winds will be calm early, turning northwest at 5–9 mph by morning.

Monday Night:

Mostly clear with a low near 56°. Northwest winds will ease, becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Thursday: Heat Builds



Tuesday: Sunny and hot, high near 94°. Light west-northwest breeze in the afternoon. Overnight low near 61°.

Wednesday: More sunshine and heat, high near 95°, low around 62°.

Thursday: Hot again, high near 95°, low dipping to 61° under partly cloudy skies.

Friday – Cooling Trend & Slight Rain Chance



Friday: Partly sunny, noticeably cooler, high near 82°.

Friday Night: 20% chance for showers, low near 53°.

Weekend Outlook:

