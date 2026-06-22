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Get ready for 90+ degree weather this week as summer is upon us

Summer is officially here and with it comes some 90+ degree weather in the middle of our week — we should see a cool down headed our way this weekend.
Get ready for 90+ degree weather this week as summer is upon us
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Summer is officially here, and with it comes some 90+ degree weather in the middle of our week. We should see a cool down headed our way this weekend as temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal for the last week of June, headed into July.

Tonight:
Skies will be clear with a comfortable low near 55°. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday:
A sunny and warm start to the week, reaching 89° by the afternoon. Winds will be calm early, turning northwest at 5–9 mph by morning.

Monday Night:
Mostly clear with a low near 56°. Northwest winds will ease, becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Thursday: Heat Builds

  • Tuesday: Sunny and hot, high near 94°. Light west-northwest breeze in the afternoon. Overnight low near 61°.
  • Wednesday: More sunshine and heat, high near 95°, low around 62°.
  • Thursday: Hot again, high near 95°, low dipping to 61° under partly cloudy skies.

Friday – Cooling Trend & Slight Rain Chance

  • Friday: Partly sunny, noticeably cooler, high near 82°.
  • Friday Night: 20% chance for showers, low near 53°.

Weekend Outlook:

  • Saturday: A 20% chance of showers early, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 73°.
  • Saturday Night: Clear and cool, low near 46°.
  • Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, high near 73°.
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