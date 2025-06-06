Gear up for a hot weekend

TGIF! It's gonna be a good day for patios, a walk around the greenbelt, or to sit by the pool. The day will be mostly sunny, with gradual clouds increasing. The hottest days of the week look to be Sunday and Monday. Remember, while things heat up, take shade breaks, hydrate, don't leave children or pets in the vehicle, and wear plenty of sunscreen.

Friday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 85.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Potentially a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

