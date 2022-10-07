Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Game day forecast looks good!

Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 18:13:36-04

The Boise State football forecast looks good! Kick-off is at 7:45 and temperatures will be cooling down from the high of around 80 degrees tomorrow. If you are heading to the game tomorrow make sure you bring layers as temperatures cool down for the evening!

Overall this weekend will be warm and sunny. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal due to a ridge of high pressure persisting over the western United States - Idaho included.

Saturday will have some broken cloud cover and Sunday will be sunny and clear. Both days will have some light wind.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018