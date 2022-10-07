Game day forecast looks good!

The Boise State football forecast looks good! Kick-off is at 7:45 and temperatures will be cooling down from the high of around 80 degrees tomorrow. If you are heading to the game tomorrow make sure you bring layers as temperatures cool down for the evening!

Overall this weekend will be warm and sunny. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal due to a ridge of high pressure persisting over the western United States - Idaho included.

Saturday will have some broken cloud cover and Sunday will be sunny and clear. Both days will have some light wind.

