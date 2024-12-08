Frozen rain in the valley as new snow comes to the mountains

Cool conditions because of the inversion are causing frozen rain in parts of the Treasure Valley. This system also bringing snow into the mountain ranges as a weather shakeup arrives in Idaho.

This last week consistently saw cooler weather in the Boise region and warmer weather in the mountains because of an inversion over the area. Saturday brings in a new weather system with the mountain temperatures falling and valley highs climbing.

Consistent high 20's go to high 30's in the valley but it start with freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Areas affected are mostly in the west Treasure Valley in cities like Nampa, Caldwell, and up to Ontario.

Things will clear out for the valley overnight but snow continues in the mountains with 2-5 falling in some areas.

Fog is expected at least Monday morning but it will burn off and stay burnt off going into the rest of the week.