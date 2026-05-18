Frost Advisory issued for western Magic Valley Tuesday morning before a warming trend builds toward 90 degrees

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the western Magic Valley Tuesday morning as lighter winds and clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid-30s, before a gradual warming trend builds through the week and pushes temperatures toward 90 degrees by the weekend.

Scott Dorval's video forecast sheds light on the long holiday weekend

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/18/26

Afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms will diminish with sunset tonight, along with the gusty winds that have been impacting the region. Lighter winds and clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop to between 33 and 38 degrees in the Gooding, Jerome, and Twin Falls area. Coverage could be patchy given the spread in forecast temperatures, but a Frost Advisory has been issued to highlight the potential. Gardeners and agricultural interests should take precautions to protect sensitive vegetation tonight.

Building atmospheric heights behind the exiting trough will bring a gradual warming trend, with high temperatures returning close to normal by Wednesday. Winds will settle down Tuesday and Wednesday, staying below 15 mph for most locations. The mountains will see an afternoon cumulus field from daytime instability, and isolated light showers cannot be ruled out over the west-central Idaho mountains each afternoon. An approaching trough will increase precipitation chances across these mountain areas Wednesday night.

A shortwave embedded in northwesterly flow aloft will begin to dig into southeastern Idaho on Thursday. While the better forcing will be east of the area, isolated showers could develop over higher terrain in the West Central and Boise Mountain zones. Following this trough, dry northwest flow will return with high pressure building over the Pacific, setting off a warming trend through the weekend. Temperatures will climb 5 to 10 degrees above normal, with highs reaching the upper 80s by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, a Gulf of Alaska low will deepen and the flow aloft will become more zonal. The exact track of this low remains uncertain, but the signal is there for a pattern change early next week, bringing increasing precipitation chances and slightly cooler temperatures by Memorial Day. Breezy conditions will persist each afternoon throughout the extended period, with the windiest conditions likely arriving early next week.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Diminishing wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Light NW wind.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light NW wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light NW wind.

Thursday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Sunny & unseasonably warm, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday

Mostly sunny & warm, with a high near 83.