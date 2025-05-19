Frost advisory across the Upper Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley, here's the details on the week ahead

Happy Monday! Just a heads up for my gardeners. Bring in the sensitive plants, temperatures will hover at 32 degrees, creating frost through the morning. Otherwise, it looks to be a mostly calm week ahead with a few breezy afternoons in store.

Monday

AM Frost advisory through 8 am then Sunny and dry conditions, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Showers and storms possible into 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

