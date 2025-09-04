From Toasty to Cozy: Cooler Weather on the Way

🌤️ Happy Friday-Eve, Idaho! The weekend is on the horizon—and so is a taste of fall. 🍂

The upper ridge that’s been fueling our hot, dry pattern will finally start to break down. While it will still feel toasty, temperatures will slowly cool as we move into the weekend.

Idaho News 6 Another Hot afternoon ahead

👀 Heads up! Don’t be surprised if you catch a few sprinkles on Saturday. A push of monsoonal moisture will help spark shower chances through Saturday and Sunday—though the heavier coverage looks to stay across Nevada and Utah.

Idaho News 6 Scattered showers possible Saturday

🏈 By game time tomorrow, expect warm sunshine. Keep that water bottle handy and pack the sunscreen if you’ll be outside.

Idaho News 6 A hot start to the game will lead to a cool overnight.

And for all the fall-fans—relief is coming! By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs dip into the mid-70s as a cooler weather system moves in.

Idaho News 6 A taste of fall arrives next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Today

Patchy smoke after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Light north northwest wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Patchy smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.