From storms to sunshine here's what you can expect as we wrap up the work week

Happy Friday Eve Idaho!

If you experienced a stronger storm or power outage yesterday, I hope all is well now and that you're safe!

Today will bring all the relief, temperatures are expected to drop back to the 80s for Valley floors and 70s across higher terrain. Bringing us some well deserved relief from the heat! You can also expect a mostly sunny day ahead of us. The only exception to this is a bit of patchy smoke across southern areas from Wildfires.

While we wrapped up the worst of the storms, lingering moisture will fall over Valley County.

The heat will continue to rebuild through Saturday, reaching the mid 90s. Saturday will be the hottest day of the weekend, if you have any outdoor activities planned remember to stay hydrated and to take shade breaks when possible.

Good news is the heat doesn't return for long, A cold front moves through Sunday kicking off the next work week in the mid 80s.

Have a great day and remember to take care of yourself and others

