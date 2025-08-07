Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From heat to a refreshing break—find out how cool we get!

High Temperatures Today
Red Flag Warning
It's Friday eve, the weekend is on the horizon!

A mostly dry cold front will sweep through SW Idaho and E Oregon this afternoon into tonight, bringing breezy conditions and a brief chance of thunderstorms for areas near Baker, Adams, and Valley counties. Showers should clear out by 9 PM, but gusty winds (20–30 mph) will linger into the evening, especially near Mountain Home and the western Magic Valley.

Gusty winds (20–30 mph) and dry surface conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning across eastern Idaho today. That means critical fire weather conditions are in place—avoid any outdoor burning and use extra caution with anything that could spark a fire.

Friday will feel much cooler—10–15° below normal—before temps rebound into the weekend. Expect dry skies and a warming trend as we head into next week.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

