From heat to a refreshing break—find out how cool we get!

A mostly dry cold front will sweep through SW Idaho and E Oregon this afternoon into tonight, bringing breezy conditions and a brief chance of thunderstorms for areas near Baker, Adams, and Valley counties. Showers should clear out by 9 PM, but gusty winds (20–30 mph) will linger into the evening, especially near Mountain Home and the western Magic Valley.
Gusty winds (20–30 mph) and dry surface conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning across eastern Idaho today. That means critical fire weather conditions are in place—avoid any outdoor burning and use extra caution with anything that could spark a fire.
Friday will feel much cooler—10–15° below normal—before temps rebound into the weekend. Expect dry skies and a warming trend as we head into next week.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.