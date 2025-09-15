Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

From Fall Feels to Late-Week Warmth

Posted

Happy Monday! I hope the weekend treated you well.

High Temperatures

An upper-level trough is giving us a refreshing cool-down to start the week, with highs in the mid-70s today and tomorrow—perfect for enjoying a taste of fall.

By late week, an upper-level ridge builds in, bringing back above-average temperatures. Looking toward the weekend, models hint at a chance for rain as that ridge weakens, but we’ll be watching the trends closely.

Temperature Outlook

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/
Today
Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday
A 20% chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights