From Fall Feels to Late-Week Warmth

Happy Monday! I hope the weekend treated you well.
An upper-level trough is giving us a refreshing cool-down to start the week, with highs in the mid-70s today and tomorrow—perfect for enjoying a taste of fall.
By late week, an upper-level ridge builds in, bringing back above-average temperatures. Looking toward the weekend, models hint at a chance for rain as that ridge weakens, but we’ll be watching the trends closely.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday
A 20% chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.