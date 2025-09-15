From Fall Feels to Late-Week Warmth

Happy Monday! I hope the weekend treated you well.

Idaho News 6

An upper-level trough is giving us a refreshing cool-down to start the week, with highs in the mid-70s today and tomorrow—perfect for enjoying a taste of fall.

By late week, an upper-level ridge builds in, bringing back above-average temperatures. Looking toward the weekend, models hint at a chance for rain as that ridge weakens, but we’ll be watching the trends closely.

Idaho News 6

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Today

Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 83.