Frigid conditions coming into Idaho

The weekend has arrived and along with it comes a dip in the temperatures as we dry out and cool down.

The day with the most focus this week is Tuesday going into Wednesday where we will see the most frigid temperatures. Most areas in Idaho won't break the upper 20's and mountains will see teens as the high temperatures.

Overnight lows will be a focus too as negatives will hit the mountains and some valley regions will see single digits. This is on top of the nice layer of snow that most regions have which naturally makes conditions cooler. Magic Valley will stay the warmest through all of this but will still feel the cold weather.

So when is that next snow moving in? We will have to wait till about Thursday till the next system comes in. Model runs had the system initially missing southern and central Idaho but now it looks to be back over us again so we should see a decent chance of more snow coming into the Gem State.

Good news! The sunset is now past 6 P.M. so we arr already headed towards sunnier days. In the mean time, stay bundled up and enjoy the weekend Idaho.