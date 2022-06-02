Watch
Friday warmth gives way to a cooler weekend with scattered showers

Temperatures fall from the low 80s Friday to the mid-60s Saturday
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 18:35:51-04

I expect another warm day in the low 80s Friday with most areas staying dry but there is a chance of storms in the afternoon west of highway 55.

A cold front will come through the area Saturday morning dropping afternoon temperatures into the 60s with a chance of morning showers. There may be a nice break later in the day with lots of sunshine.

Late Saturday night a wave of rain will sweep through the western part of Idaho. During the day Sunday expect a chance of showers in the valley and showers likely in the central mountains.

