A mild but moisture-rich Pacific storm will keep Thanksgiving weekend weather active across Idaho, bringing periods of valley rain, mountain snow and increasingly gusty winds through Friday night.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 11/26/26

For holiday travelers, the biggest issue is the unusually high snow level. Snow levels will generally run between 6,500 and 8,500 feet through Friday, meaning many mountain roads and lower elevations will see rain rather than snow for much of the storm.

Above the snow line, 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible through Friday afternoon, with locally around 8 inches on favored west-facing slopes.

Friday night brings the biggest travel impacts

Weather conditions become more active Friday night as a cold front crosses the region.

Rain will become heavier for a time, winds will increase and snow levels will finally begin dropping. By Saturday morning, snow levels should range from roughly 5,000 to 8,000 feet, depending on location.

The heaviest snow will remain above about 6,500 feet, while elevations that remain entirely snow could receive 8 to 14 inches.

Travelers should also prepare for gusty winds Friday night. Gusts of 25 to 40 mph are expected across portions of southern Idaho, with gusts approaching 50 mph in some exposed areas.

Conditions improve Saturday as precipitation tapers off during the morning and most locations dry out during the afternoon.

Bogus Basin: Rain limits the new snow

The warm nature of this storm is working against Bogus Basin.

The resort reported a 21-inch base and 37 inches of season snowfall Thanksgiving Day, with 10 inches during the previous seven days. However, temperatures were above freezing and rain was falling Thursday afternoon. The resort's five-day forecast showed rain Friday and only 0 to 1 inch of snow Saturday. Bogus Basin Conditions & Webcams

That makes snow level the key factor. Much of Bogus sits in the elevation range where precipitation can switch between rain and snow during this storm.

The resort is already operating limited terrain, but early-season conditions remain. Bogus Basin also reported the road as snowpacked Thursday and recommended chains or snow tires.

Tamarack: A little snow now, better chance Monday

Tamarack Resort is also fighting the warmer pattern.

Tamarack reported 40 inches of total season snowfall at 7,700 feet, with a 16-inch summit base and 12-inch mid-mountain base Thursday. The resort remained closed with no lifts or runs operating.

Its forecast called for a mix of rain and snow Friday, with roughly 1 to 3 inches possible during the day and evening. The more promising period may arrive Monday, when Tamarack's resort forecast shows approximately 4 to 9 inches of potential snowfall.

The resort says the opening date remains a moving target because of incoming weather and snow conditions.

Brundage: Better positioned for natural snow

Brundage Mountain Resort could be one of the bigger winners because of its location farther north and its higher terrain.

A current Idaho ski forecast shows an 11-inch snowpack at Brundage and projects roughly 3 inches during the next 24 hours, 16 inches within 72 hours and 26 inches over five days.

Those forecast amounts can change substantially with the fluctuating snow level, but Brundage appears better positioned than Bogus and Tamarack to take advantage of the Pacific moisture.

Sun Valley: Snow increases as colder air arrives

Sun Valley is open with limited early-season terrain.

A Thanksgiving Day snow report showed 2 of 18 lifts operating and nearly 12 inches of reported upper and lower mountain snow depth. About 6 inches had fallen during the previous seven days.

The forecast becomes more favorable as colder air accompanies the front. Around 0.8 inch of new snow was forecast Friday, with another more significant period of snow Friday night into Saturday.

Mild weather continues into next week

Saturday provides a break for most valley travelers, but the unsettled pattern isn't finished.

Another round of showers is expected Sunday night into Monday, with additional Pacific systems possible during the middle and latter portions of next week.

The bigger issue for ski areas will continue to be temperature. There is no major surge of Arctic air in sight, and temperatures could remain around 10 degrees above normal next week.

That means Idaho's highest ski terrain should continue adding natural snow, but lower mountain elevations could repeatedly deal with rain or a rain-snow mix until a colder weather pattern finally develops.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Friday

Morning rain then cloudy with more evening rain and a high near 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

Rain. Low around 41. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.