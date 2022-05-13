Friday rain clears by morning, leaving dry conditions until Saturday

NAMPA, Idaho — A wet start to your Friday morning is quickly amended with puffy clouds and pops of brilliant sunshine.

Temperatures remain in the mid-to-high 70's through tomorrow however wet weather is expected to hang in the valley for most of the day. Conditions should clear around dinner time.

On Sunday, the Treasure Valley is heating up! Temperatures hit 80 for the first time since October. If you plan on taking advantage of the outdoors during this warm up be sure to stay hydrated!

On Monday and Tuesday temperatures back off slightly averaging in the mid-to-low 70's. More rain is expected Thursday with another very cool system moving into the northwest. The cooler weather will keep valley high temps in the 50's.

