Friday continues the cool and breezy trend, find out what's in store for the weekend ahead

Happy Friday, the weekend is upon us! I hope you have a safe and wonderful one.
Breezy trends continue today, with gusts up to 20 mph. This will help create a cool and breezy afternoon. Over the weekend, a trough will track through Saturday, bringing in an increase in clouds and a few light showers across SE Oregon and the West Central Mountains. Another trough will dig into the area Sunday, continuing a slight chance of showers along the SW Idaho Mountains. Overall, there doesn't look to be any washouts for us into Easter Sunday! Rather, a cool weekend ahead.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
