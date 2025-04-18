Friday continues the cool and breezy trend, find out what's in store for the weekend ahead

Happy Friday, the weekend is upon us! I hope you have a safe and wonderful one.

Breezy trends continue today, with gusts up to 20 mph. This will help create a cool and breezy afternoon. Over the weekend, a trough will track through Saturday, bringing in an increase in clouds and a few light showers across SE Oregon and the West Central Mountains. Another trough will dig into the area Sunday, continuing a slight chance of showers along the SW Idaho Mountains. Overall, there doesn't look to be any washouts for us into Easter Sunday! Rather, a cool weekend ahead.

Idaho News 6

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Saturday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/