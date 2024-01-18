Freezing rain leading to dangerous driving conditions for the Thursday morning commute

Here’s what we saw yesterday,

Over the course of yesterday, we saw a mix of snow and precipitation throughout the day. This produced freezing rain, making roads in the Valley dangerous for driving. On the bright side, the temperature inversion caused our maximums to reach the 30s. This trend will continue into the weekend, with temperatures climbing to the 40s! Chances of precipitation are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.

For today, try to stay off the roads if possible. If you have a morning commute, leave early to give yourself enough time to make it to your destination safe and sound.

The Upper Treasure Valley remains in a winter weather advisory as we saw a tenth of an inch of freezing rain overnight. Freezing rain can produce ice on the roads making it easy for cars to lose traction. Areas that will see light precipitation between 7-9 am include the West Central Idaho Mountains and Snake Plain. The mountains will also see about 2 more inches of snow and ice accumulation is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

In the evening, we can expect driving conditions to remain slippery as we are tracking another wave of precipitation in the area. Rain will trickle into the valley around 4 pm and continue to travel to SE Oregon. This has the potential to bring on more freezing rain as we continue into the later day, however, temperatures are warming which could prevent this impact.

Stay safe and remember there’s only one more day to the weekend.