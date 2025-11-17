Forecast shows cooling trend on the way

Idaho has been blessed with a warmer than normal November with almost record-breaking conditions halfway through the month. That being said, this week may be the time we see the cool weather stick around.

Both Saturday and Sunday broke mid-60s as the high in Boise, just a few degrees off from setting heat records for both days. Right now, 2025 is averaging to be the warmest November on record since recording started in 1877.

That being said, this week may bring that average down. Upper 40's and low 50's are expected to be the highs moving into the middle of the week. Rain is not expected this week as the weather pattern keeps things dry, but we will get cooler.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and be ready for colder conditions coming in.