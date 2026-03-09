Dip in the forecast as cool weather rolls in soon

Our first day of more sunshine is incredible with 60's and clear skies.

It sadly doesn't last long with colder conditions rolling in soon.

A cold front hits Idaho swiftly, as valley floors barely hit the 40s on Tuesday. We luckily don't stay there, as we return to the 60's quickly by Thursday. Idaho is also tracking some showers moving in as the warm-up arrives.

WATCH: See our shift in temperatures here

Forecast falls as cool weather rolls in soon

Mountain ranges see most of the activity with snow coming in the latter half of this work week.

Boise sees light chances of precipitation heading into the weekend, but not much of a foot to stand on, as a high-pressure ridge is pushing most activity to the north.

Get out and enjoy the rest of the weekend weather! You will most likely need a coat for Tuesday.