Foggy morning commute for southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon

A ridge of high pressure is sitting over the region keeping our temperatures stable with little to no moisture.

The conditions are causing morning fog, inversions, and reduced air quality due to smog.

Idaho News 6

An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow morning in most of eastern Oregon as well as southwest and west-central Idaho. If you are a sensitive individual, you may want to reduce your time spent outdoors until we get the all clear.

That should come tomorrow afternoon when a wave of low pressure pushes into the region from the north bringing some cooler temperatures and (very) isolated showers to the central mountains.