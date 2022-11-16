Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Foggy morning commute for southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon

Posted at 8:34 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 10:34:43-05

A ridge of high pressure is sitting over the region keeping our temperatures stable with little to no moisture.

The conditions are causing morning fog, inversions, and reduced air quality due to smog.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect through tomorrow morning in most of eastern Oregon as well as southwest and west-central Idaho. If you are a sensitive individual, you may want to reduce your time spent outdoors until we get the all clear.

That should come tomorrow afternoon when a wave of low pressure pushes into the region from the north bringing some cooler temperatures and (very) isolated showers to the central mountains.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018