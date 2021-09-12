Foggy morning and warmer temps on Sunday

NAMPA, Idaho — Valley fog was widespread across the Treasure Valley this morning. The fog ultimately delayed high temperatures from reaching their full potential. Sunday morning expect another round of fog in the morning but warmer temps. Tomorrow's high temperatures will average 80-degrees.

In Twin Falls thunderstorm activity is possible in the afternoon as residual moisture lingers in the area due to a tropical storm moving from Baja, California.

By Monday sunny, cooler conditions are anticipated throughout the valley. But patchy smoke will continue to be a concern across the state.