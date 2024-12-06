Fog will soon break up and precipatation is on the way

I hope you are staying warm this Friday morning. For the next few days, not much is changing with more fog and 30s expected, but we do have a system arriving looking to shake things up.

More fog will last into the weekend with an air stagnation advisory going into the 7th. It won't be until Saturday afternoon will see anything new in Idaho.

Saturday's system will luckily bring an end to the fog with temperatures actually climbing when the cold front moves in. That is due to the inversion making things cooler in the valley. Those cooler temperatures could lead to freezing rain in the lower valley as well.

Two to five inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the mountain ranges as this system passes. Sunday could bring an additional inch.

The Mountain West championship game is expected to be foggy and at or below freezing, so bundle up if you have plans and drive safe in this lower visibility.