Fog and clouds continue to plague the Treasure Valley

Clouds and fog continue to plague the Treasure Valley and extending into Mountain Home as of Thursday morning. The temperature in Boise touched 42° on Wednesday and will likely struggle to hit 40° in the valley today. The sun will continue to shine brightly east of Mountain Home to the Magic Valley with many of these locations reaching 50°+!

Idaho News 6

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for much of the valley from Boise east through 11am Thursday, but dense fog will likely continue well into the afternoon much like yesterday. There will also be areas of dense fog in Long Valley and the Upper Weiser River Basin.

Idaho News 6

There may be a brief improvement of visibility during the afternoon, however fog quickly redevelops Thursday evening and similar conditions are expected into Friday. Temperatures continue to climb 5-15° above normal for most areas outside of the valley.

Winter officially arrives Thursday evening as the winter solstice occurs at 8:27pm MST! While the season starts on a mild note, a strong cold front brings a blast of more seasonable air for the weekend.

Idaho News 6

The cold front will move across the valley Friday evening accompanied by a burst of rain and some wind. As colder air settles in behind the front, rain showers will end as snow flurries before sunrise Saturday. 1-3" of snow accumulation is anticipated for the mountains, up to 1" in McCall, and no accumulation for the valley.

Idaho News 6

With the passage of the cold front Friday night, skies begin to clear into Saturday morning. If you are headed to The Great Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium at 1:30pm it will NOT snow and will actually be bright and sunny.

Sunshine will be short-lived as another inversion will develop by Christmas morning meaning low clouds return each morning with sunshine developing in some areas later in the day.

This time of year it is very difficult to keep sunshine in the valley as the sun is at its lowest angle so daytime heating of the ground is not sufficient enough to warm the air over the valley. This allows moisture to stay trapped in the valley causing low clouds and fog anytime there is not a storm system nearby to stir up the valley air.